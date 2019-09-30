Carrie Gilboy is Arbitrarily Purposeful

By WILLIAM PAINE

A young artist by the name of Carrie Gilboy had her first reception at her first art show Sunday afternoon at the Edna B. Love Gallery of the Fine Arts Center for the NRV. The show, entitled Arbitrarily Purposeful, is made mostly of paintings but also contains artwork that has three dimensional elements.

Gilboy’s bright paintings are made with bold strokes and feature images of torsos, masks and lots of horses.

“I’m a horse person,” said Gilboy. “I have one horse, he’s in the picture up front. I ride about twice a week but still not as much as I’d like to.”

The artist, who currently supports herself by working at Pet Smart, has been drawing for as long as she can remember.

“She started drawing at the age of two,” said her mother Elizabeth Gilboy, who was also at the reception. Carrie Gilboy is currently 22 years old.

