Car theft charge dropped, again

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Pulaski man’s grand theft auto charge was dismissed for a second time Wednesday, but this time it should be dismissed for good.

Prosecutors asked for the charge against Cody Ryan Drain, 26, to be dismissed at a preliminary hearing earlier this year because a prosecution witness was unavailable. The charge was reinstated through direct indictment in April, but was dismissed again Wednesday in order to avoid double jeopardy.

Drain was accused of stealing a Nissan automobile in Pulaski County in December and then fleeing from Montgomery County authorities when they attempted to stop him. Following a chase, Drain was taken into custody in Montgomery.

Written by: Editor on September 16, 2019.

