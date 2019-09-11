Bond granted in probation violations

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Although he’s not a registered sex offender, a Dublin man allegedly violated probation by being in the vicinity of a child, according to a Monday court case.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco told a judge Monday she isn’t certain why a probation condition for 34-year-old Jason Corey O’Neal prohibits him from having contact with females under the age of 18. However, she speculated it stems from a psychological evaluation conducted at some point.

Written by: Editor on September 11, 2019.

