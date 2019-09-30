Art Students visit Germany and earn credit

Most of those who study great works of art, do so looking through picture pages in a book. Textbooks with photographs of fine art imagery certainly have their place but if given the opportunity, most art students would prefer seeing the art up close.

Tammy Parks, Art Professor at New River Community College, understands the importance of this and over the years, has taken her art students to see fine art in Italy, England, Scotland, Spain, Portugal, Greece and the Balkans.

This past summer, Parks took her art class to Germany to fulfill Art 102 and Art 132 course requirements. There, the budding artists visited Dresden, Berlin, Cologne and Frankfurt.

As they toured Germany, the students studied art in the form of painting, sculpture, architecture, woodworking, glass blowing and even graffiti.

