Anne Ruffin Folsom

Anne Ruffin Folsom, 80, of Pulaski, Va., died peacefully surrounded by her family Sept. 16, 2019.

She was born Oct. 24, 1938 in Albany, Ga., where she spent her childhood. She was the daughter of the late Robert Lee Ruffin and Ruby Clegg Ruffin. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert “Bob” Ruffin and sister, Margaret Ruffin.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Dennis Keith Folsom, of Pulaski, Va.; her three daughters, Amanda Folsom, husband Chris Cullinan and grandchildren Andrew and Ryan of Charlottesville, Va., Meg Helsley, husband Erik Helsley and grandchildren Landen, Kate, and Cohen of Apex, N.C., and Emily Folsom, ex-husband Chris Starrett and grandchildren Ian and Ruby of Glen Allen, Va. She is also survived by her nieces, Becky Ruffin of Austin, Texas, and Debbie Morton of Birmingham, Ala.; nephew, Rob Ruffin of Wellesley, Mass., and sister-in-law, Joye Ruffin of Huntsville, Ala.

Anne graduated with English and education degrees from Florida State University and Georgia State University. She was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority at Florida State University. She taught English for over 35 years, retiring after 25 years as an assistant professor of English at New River Community College in Dublin, Va.

She was a devoted member of Christ Episcopal Church in Pulaski, Va. She enjoyed reading, classical music, theatre, playing bridge, Scrabble, and working crossword puzzles. She was known for her inner strength, curious mind, wit, story telling, and most importantly, her love of family and friends.

The family extends gratitude for the skilled and compassionate caregivers at LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski and Henrico Doctors’ Hospital in Richmond, Va.

A service in celebration of her life is being held Saturday, Sept 21, 11 a.m., at Christ Episcopal Church, with a reception following. The service is preceded by a private family burial. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to Christ Episcopal Church, Pulaski, Va.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, Va.

Written by: Editor on September 18, 2019.

Comments

comments