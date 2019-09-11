American Evolution Essay Contest for Pulaski County students

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County American Evolution Committee invites area students of all levels to submit an original piece of writing that commemorates the American Evolution themes of Democracy, Diversity, Opportunity and Thanksgiving.

The contest deadline in Wednesday, Oct. 16, and a prize of $50 will go to the winners in the elementary, middle and high school levels.

Elementary school students are asked to write a paper focusing on the theme of “I am thankful.” Submissions may be in the form of an “I am thankful” quilt or in the form of an essay. Submissions may be handwritten.

