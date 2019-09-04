All but one July tax sale approved

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Final approval has been received on all but one property sold in a tax sake held in July, according to Pulaski Finance Director Rebecca Leeper.

Six properties within the town limits were sold at auction July 26 due to unpaid real estate taxes. While only one of the properties brought a high enough bid to cover the taxes owed, Leeper and county Treasurer Melinda Worrell accepted the bids.

“We’re taking a loss. We didn’t get enough to cover the taxes,” Leeper told Pulaski Town Council at a recent meeting. “But if the property sold to someone who has the potential to do something, we’ll get it back on the tax books to someone who’s at least going to pay the taxes.”

About $159,570 in real estate taxes was owed to the town and county on the six properties, which included the old hospital on Randolph Avenue and the former Magnox Property off Commerce Street. The bids totaled $106,700.

