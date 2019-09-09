Agents guilty of embezzling premiums

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two former Pulaski insurance agents face up to 400 years each in prison after being convicted this morning of embezzling client premiums.

Cynthia Marie Craft and her son, David Troy Hazelwood, entered bare pleas under agreements that do not include recommended sentences. Judge Bradley Finch stressed that leaves them each at risk of receiving maximum sentences.

Craft pleaded guilty to 20 of 24 counts while Hazelwood pleaded no contest to 20 of 41 counts. A no contest plea means he isn’t admitting guilt, but acknowledges evidence is sufficient to find him guilty. Sentencing is set for Dec. 9, after background reports are completed.

See Wednesday’s edition of The Southwest Times for more details on the case.

Written by: Editor on September 9, 2019.

Comments

comments