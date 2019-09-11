Agents guilty of embezzling premiums

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two former Pulaski insurance agents each face up to 400 years in prison after being convicted of embezzling client premiums.

Cynthia Marie Craft, 69, of Pulaski, and her 42-year-old son, David Troy Hazelwood, of Christiansburg, entered bare pleas Monday to 20 counts each under agreements that do not include recommended sentences. In doing so, Judge Bradley Finch stressed each is at risk of receiving maximum penalties when they are sentenced Dec. 9.

Craft pleaded guilty to 20 of 24 counts while Hazelwood pleaded no contest to 20 of 41 counts. A no contest plea means he isn’t admitting guilt, but acknowledges evidence is sufficient for a finding of guilt.

The remaining charges were dismissed with an option to be re-filed at a later time should the prosecution see fit to do so.

