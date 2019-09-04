AG urges caution giving to Dorian relief

When weather events like Hurricane Dorian wreak havoc on communities, it’s common for people to step forward to lend a helping hand or provide financial assistance.

Unfortunately, while these people represent the best of humanity, there are others who like to take advantage of an unfortunate situation. It’s those who are the subject of a warning issued by Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring Tuesday.

“It is the first instinct of Virginians to help victims, but folks must be smart and exercise caution when donating to hurricane focused charities. Sadly, there are immoral people out there who will take advantage of natural disasters and set up fake charities just to line their own pockets,” Herring said.

After devastating portions of the Bahamas over the Labor Day holiday, Dorian began its trek along the East Coast of the United States Tuesday. Downgraded from a Category 5 to a 2, Dorian has remained off shore in the U.S., but officials warned it still could cause damage from flooding and winds as it makes its way north.

Herring said it’s especially important to use caution when dealing with crowdfunding pages. Crowdfunding is an internet based fundraiser in which a web page is created for a specific “charity” or need. Anyone with internet access can contribute funds to help the fundraiser reach its specified goal.

The attorney general said crowdfunding pages should be researched to ensure they are legitimate before contributions are made.

“I am encouraging all Virginians to thoroughly research a charity that is claiming to help hurricane victims before donating any money,” he said.

Herring’s office provided the following “common-sense precautions” for fundraisers:

• On crowdfunding sites check the credentials of the page creator or owner and try to confirm its authenticity and seriousness.

•Look for indicators of endorsement or legitimacy that a crowdfunding page is actually collecting donations for a particular victim or organization. Some sites offer verification and transparency measures for campaigns. Look for those markers of authenticity, and check out the site’s fraud protection measures.

•Be cautious, and if you feel uneasy, contribute to a more established charity in the community.

•Be wary of charities that spring up overnight in connection with a current event or natural disaster. They may make a compelling case for you to make a donation but even if they are legitimate, they may not have the infrastructure or experience to get your donation to the affected area or people.

•Only give to charities and fundraisers you can confirm are reliable and legitimate. Scrutinize charities with consumer advocates or friends and find out how much of your donation will go to the charity’s programs and services.

•Beware of “copy-cat” names that sound like reputable charities. Some scammers use names that closely resemble those of respected, legitimate organizations.

•Be especially cautious if you do not initiate the contact with the charity.

•Do not be pressured into giving. Legitimate organizations will not expect you to contribute immediately.

•Ask for written information about the charity, including name, address, and telephone number. Legitimate organizations will give you materials about the charity’s mission, how your donation will be used, and proof that your contribution is tax-deductible. Just because a “charity” has a tax identification number does not mean your contribution is tax-deductible.

•Avoid cash donations. Make checks payable to the charitable organization and not to an individual collecting a donation. For security and tax record purposes, you may wish to pay by credit card.

•If contributing over the Internet, be sure the web site you are visiting belongs to the charity to which you want to donate. See if other legitimate web sites will link to that web site. Make sure the web site is secure and offers protection of your credit card number

•If a charity is soliciting contributions in Virginia, verify its registration with Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Office of Charitable and Regulatory Programs (OCRP) at (804) 786-1343, or by searching OCRP’s online Charitable Organization Database at http://cos.va-vdacs.com/cgi-bin/char_search.cgi

While a legitimate charity should be registered with OCRP to solicit contributions in Virginia, registration alone does not mean that the organization will be effective in aiding victims of a particular natural disaster.

Those who feel they are a victim of a fraudulent fundraiser can file a complaint at www.vdacs.virginia.gov/pdf/cscomplaint.pdf or call (804) 786-1343.

