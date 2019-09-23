Abduction brings mandatory sentence

A Galax man will serve a mandatory eight years in prison after being convicted of holding a Pulaski couple at gunpoint in their home in March.

Under a plea agreement, Matthew Ray Russell, 33, entered no contest pleas in Pulaski County Circuit Court Wednesday to felony charges of abduction, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and being a violent felon in possession of a firearm.

Russell received a total of 18 years in prison, with all but the eight years of mandatory time suspended. Three other identical charges, as well as two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a stun gun and ammunition were dismissed.

By pleading no contest, Russell avoided an admission of guilt. He did, however, acknowledge evidence was sufficient for a conviction.

Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Dina Branco said the male and female victims had a female friend in common with Russell, but they did not know Russell prior to the incident.

