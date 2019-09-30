A Wright good athlete

By WILLIAM PAINE

David Wright spent 44 years teaching youngsters in Pulaski County how to keep fit and healthy and judging by his current hobbies, these lessons didn’t just come from book learning.

David Wright began his career at Dublin High School as a student teacher in 1972 and the following year was hired full time to teach physical education. During his tenure at Dublin High, Wright started a cross country team and an indoor track team and was appointed head coach of the outdoor track team.

Wright, himself, had been running since he was a lad of about the same age as the kids he coached. He later ran on the cross country team at his high school and then for the track team at Virginia Tech.

