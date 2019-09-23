A woman of a certain age: Lena Quesenberry Mitchell is a longterm neighbor

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Lena Quesenberry Mitchell is a woman of a certain age and she, for one, doesn’t mind you knowing.

When Lena first saw the light of day, the world was a different place.

Calvin Coolidge was president of the United States and Model T’s were the most popular car in the country.

Other more famous folks were born that same year including Marlon Brando, Doris Day, Don Knotts and George Bush, but unlike Lena, they never lived to see the year 2019.

Lena was born in her parents’ house in Max Creek in the year 1924.

“I’m going to be 95 in a few days and I’m not sick, nothing hurts me … I can’t tell that I’m old,” said Mitchell.

When speaking to Lena Mitchell, the words spritely and spry come to mind. After all these years, she maintains a lively demeanor and a sharp wit.

In 1918, Lena’s father Fred Quesenberry built a two story farmhouse, which still stands on the road to Powhatan in Max Creek. Like many rural folk, they raised chickens and tended a big garden. Her mother Mae canned vegetables from the garden, while her father worked as a blacksmith and a carpenter.

“He could do any kind of mechanical work,” Lena explained. “He used to shoe horses. He was somebody who could do anything. They all came to the house if they needed anything done.”

As was typical at the time, Lena Quesenberry grew up in a large family with eight brothers and sisters. She proudly told me that two of her sister graduated as valedictorians and one of her brother’s was salutatorian.

Lena graduated from Draper High School in 1942.

To learn typing and shorthand and other useful skills, she and her cousin Eloise Quesenberry attended Bluefield Business School. To get there, they had to ride a bus from Pulaski to the Radford Train Station, where they would board the train for Bluefield.

On one of these bus trips to Radford, a fateful meeting occurred with a young man by the name of Kenneth Mitchell, who also was going to Radford to catch a train to Columbus, Ohio. He was on his way to begin his military training, as World War Two was then in full swing. It must have been quite a meeting as the two wrote each other the entire time he was in the military.

Upon graduating there in 1943, she landed a job as a bookkeeper at the Dublin Bagging Plant that supplied ammunition to the recently opened Radford Arsenal. To get to her new employ, she hitchhiked on a daily basis. There is a photo of Lena from this time which reveals her diminutive stature.

“I’m short,” said Lena. “And there’s a picture of me standing on that box and every office in that area called to tease me about standing on that box.”

That same year she and her cousin and members of her family founded the Max Creek Baptist Church in a vacant building. Two years later, with the help of her father who owned a saw mill, they built their own building to house the church.

After the war, she took a job with Virginia Iron Cole and Coke Company and worked as a bookkeeper at what was then known as the Mill. The Mill was a feed company owned Virginia Iron Cole and Coke and was located at the present site of 99 Plaza between 3rd and Main Streets in Pulaski.

Kenneth Mitchell had returned from his military service and was working in the printing press room at The Southwest Times, which was then located a couple of blocks away at 227 N. Washington Ave. Kenneth first started working for The Southwest Times at the age of eight as a delivery boy and would spend his whole career working at various aspects of the business.

In 1949 Lena and Kenneth married and soon after moved to Columbus, Ohio, where he began working for a newspaper there. Kenneth’s membership in the Linotypist’s union allowed him to obtain work with relative ease.

Traveling came natural to the couple. Through their long years of marriage, they visited every state on the East Coast and during the early 50s, they uprooted themselves frequently. From Columbus they moved to Charleston, West Virginia, and from there to Staunton, Virginia.

Though a hard worker, Kenneth Mitchell had severe health problems in the form of diabetes. Kenneth was first diagnosed with this in 1950 and for the entirely of their marriage, Lena dedicated herself to maintaining Kenneth’s health. He worked second shift at the Staunton newspaper, while she worked for a lawyer during the day and this made keeping him healthy difficult.

“We went back to Radford because he was a severe diabetic and had to have regular hours to work and not swing shift,” said Lena. “The other places they would work too long of hours and that would throw him into insulin shock.”

Kenneth found work at the Radford Journal. They bought a house on Miller Lane in 1954 and that same year their daughter Deborah was born.

In 1956, Kenneth changed employers for the last time and began working at the Roanoke Times as a page composer. He spent the next 34 years arranging pictures and stories for the newspaper.

In 1960 the couple had their second child, Ken, who was born in Roanoke.

Kenneth Mitchell died in October 1999. Lena Mitchell lived there until 2014, when her son Ken invited her to stay in his guest house next door to him.

Lena laughed before saying, “He had a house and I know he didn’t think I was going to live so long!”

These days mother and son see each other on a daily basis and that seems to suit them both just fine. Ken fixes her breakfast every morning and makes sure she takes her medications and of course, there’s the dogs.

“I’ve got two dogs but the one won’t let the other one touch me because he thinks I’m his,” said Lena. “When Ken came in this morning to take me to the paper I had the television on for the dogs. They like television. Especially the dog shows on Saturday.”

Both attend Alder’s Gate United Methodist Church regularly. They’ve also been known to go to yard sales together.

Lena depends on the Senior Center to find fun things to do and especially likes to attend the Thursday evening jam sessions, which now take place at the Pulaski train depot. She’ll often meet with Dorothy Rupe there. The two attended grade school together in Draper.

“Ed, the manager does special things for me,” said Lena. “He’ll take me into the dining room and serve my meal for me.”

Along with Ed and Dorothy, Lena has made several new friends at the Senior Center as well.

“I just go anywhere I want to go and do everything I want to do,” said Lena.

Yes, she does.

“I might be an older person but I don’t feel like I’m an older person,” said Lena.

I can’t disagree. She doesn’t much act like an older person either.

Of the eight siblings, Kate and Vivian are her only surviving sisters.

“I’ll have to say I’ve had a good life and I’m still all right,” Lena said smiling.

Lena Quesenberry Mitchell’s birthday party will occur at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25, at Alder’s Gate United Methodist Church. She will be 95 years old.

Written by: Editor on September 23, 2019.

Comments

comments