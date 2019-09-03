3D printing saves Volvo time and money

Volvo Trucks North America has begun using 3D Technology to produce tools used in its production facility. According to Volvo officials, 3D printed/manufactured tools enables quicker production and allows for continuous quality improvement.

“Volvo Trucks began exploring the use of 3D technology with a prototype approach, identifying opportunities to improve quality in the manufacturing process,” said Franky Marchand, Vice President and General Manager of the NRV plant. “Several years later, we can now say that 3D printing has become an integral component to our manufacturing processes and culture at NRV.”

3D printing techniques produce exact copies from models, which effectively eliminates errors and streamlines the manufacturing process.

