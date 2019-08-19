Yankees sweep double header, clinch playoff spot

By DAVID GRAVELY

sports@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski Yankees earned wins 38 and 39 Sunday with a 6-7 win in the opener and an 8-1 win in the nightcap over the Johnson City Cardinals.

With those two wins, the Yankees clinched a playoff spot in the Appalachian League playoff, set to being at the end of the month.

The opener was a tight one. The Cardinals took an early 1-0 lead and scored a second run in the top of the third. Pulaski bounced back with three runs in the bottom of the third. Ryder Green singled to bring in Luis Santos for the first run. Chad bell singled to right field to bring in Green and Antonio Cabello.

The Cardinals answered with three runs in the top of the fourth to regain the lead. Bell hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning that brought Madison Santos home and then Jake Pries hit a solo home run shot over the center field wall in the seventh inning to make the score 5-5 and take the game into extra innings.

Johnson City brought in one run in the eighth, but the Yankee weren’t ready to give up. Bell started the inning on second base and then moved to third when Roberto Chirinos laid down a perfect bunt to make it to first. A wlld pitched allowed Chirinos to move to second and then Borinquen Mendez was intentionally walked to load the bases.

Jake Farrell earned a walk to bring in Bell and tie the game at 6-6. Luis Santos hit a single to deep left field to earn the winning run.

The Yankees ended the game with 11 hits and two errors. The Cardinals had five hits. Kenlly Montas earned the pitching win after 3.1 innings of work. He gave up just one hit and one unearned run while striking out seven batters.

The second game of the night wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the Yankees came away with the 8-1 win. It only took four hits from the Yankees and three Johnson City errors to put Pulaski in the playoff picture. Chirinos, Santos, Green and Campero each came away with a hit. Santos scored twice while Chirinos, Green, Campero, Farrell, Mendez and Roberto Javier each scored once.

It was also a good night for the fans as Chirinos, Green, Perez and Santos each connected for home runs.

With the win the Yankees move to 39-19 on the season and lock in a spot in the playoffs. Their opponent will likely be the Burlington Royals (35-23), who are four games back and 6.5 games ahead of the Bluefield Blue Jays (28-29).

The West Division is still too close to call. As of Monday morning Johnson City (29-29) is a half game up on Bristol (28-29) and one game up on Kingsport (28-30). Elizabethton is 1.5 games back at 27-30. Greenville is six games back at 22-34.

With 10 games remaining the Yankees were scheduled to play Johnson City Monday and Tuesday before hitting the road Wednesday, Aug. 21, to visit Bristol. Friday, Aug. 23, the Yankees will pay a visit to Burlington for three games. Monday, Aug. 26, will find the Yankees home for the final two home games of the season against Princeton. They’ll end the regular season on the road against Princeton Wednesday, Aug.28. All games are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

