West Virginia man drowns at lake

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A West Virginia man drowned Friday night while swimming in Claytor Lake.

Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell reports in a press release the deceased body of 39-year-old Kevin Roy of Princeton, W.Va., was found shortly after divers began to search for him. Roy was found in the area he was last seen.

The report of a missing swimmer at Covey Campground in Dublin was received around 9:30 p.m. Friday.

The investigation is continuing. Roy’s body was sent to the medical examiner’s office in Roanoke for further examination.

In addition to the sheriff’s office, Pulaski County Emergency Management and Newbern Fire Department were first to respond. However, after an initial investigation, Pulaski Search and Rescue Team, Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and dive teams from Christiansburg, Longshop McCoy, Radford and Blacksburg fire departments responded, as well.

