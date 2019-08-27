Volunteer tutors needed to help adults increase basic skills

Literacy Volunteers of the New River Valley (LVNRV) will hold a tutor training on Monday, September 9 from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the LVNRV Learning Center in Christiansburg. This is for adult volunteers interested in helping local adults improve literacy and language skills for increased independence and better employment.

Tutoring, which is one-to-one or small group, takes place at New River Valley wide public locations and days/times that are convenient to both the tutor and the adult learner. Volunteer tutors are asked to make a minimum of a one-year commitment and meet with their students 1-3 hours per week.

There are nearly 15,000 adults in the New River Valley without a high school or equivalency diploma.

To register or for more information, please visit our website at www.lvnrv.org, call us at (540) 392-7262 or email info@lvnrv.org.

LVNRV provides free tutoring in reading, writing, math, English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL), basic computer skills, pre-GED and job readiness skills to help adults in the New River Valley achieve their literacy-related goals.

Written by: Editor on August 27, 2019.

