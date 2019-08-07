Vaccines vital for school, but also for adults

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

As the first day of school approaches, certain vaccines are required for children to attend public schools. However, Virginia Department of Health points out vaccines aren’t just for children; adults also need to make sure their vaccinations are up-to-date.

“Vaccines are one of the most successful public health interventions ever,” says New River Health District Director Dr. Noell Bissell. August is National Immunization Awareness Month.

Although vaccinations have been a controversial topic over the past few years, Bissell says side effects from receiving them are rare and “much less severe than the complications, including death, from the diseases they prevent.”

Some groups contend vaccines have been linked to autism in children; but Bissell says, “multiple well-designed studies have shown no link between vaccines and autism.”

