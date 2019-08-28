Unable to withdraw pleas, man plans appeal

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw several guilty pleas earlier this month apparently plans to appeal his convictions.

Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch, Monday, allowed James Cecil Whitener’s attorneys Robert Canard and Christopher Munique to withdraw as Whitener’s attorneys. He then appointed Alan Stratton to represent Whitener on two probation violation charges and an appeal of the cases involving the pleas.

During an Aug. 6 motions hearing, Whitener attempted to withdraw his July 16 guilty pleas to strangulation, third offense domestic assault and two counts of sexual battery. He claimed the only reason he entered into the agreement was because the prosecution told him all of his charges would be put to rest if he did so.

Written by: Editor on August 28, 2019.

