Una Lee Hanks Brewer

GALAX, Va. — Una Lee Hanks Brewer, 97, of Galax, Va., passed away peacefully Monday, July 29, 2019, at Twin County Regional Hospital.

She was born in Woodlawn, Va., Oct. 9, 1921, to Helen Calfee Hanks and James Eric Hanks. Una was the third of seven children, later known as the “magnificent seven.” She went to church at Forest Oak Christian Church and went to school at Woodlawn High School, where she was the last living member of her 1938 graduating class.

She married Claude S. Brewer Feb. 28, 1940, and together they raised five children all while starting and running the family business, Claude S. Brewer Well Drilling Co. Claude died suddenly May 18, 1982, and their son, Ted, took over and ran the business.

Besides working for the business, Una ran the house, milked cows, worked a garden, preserved food, and worked part time at the Remnant Shop. She was an excellent seamstress and made clothes for herself, her daughters, and occasionally for her daughter’s dolls at Christmas.

Una loved knitting and crocheting. She made hundreds of dishcloths as well as baby blankets that she gave to family members and friends.

She also enjoyed supporting her children, whether it was watching a sporting event, which she rarely missed, or, in later years, going to events for her grandchildren. She really enjoyed the special times when her grandchildren visited for a few days in the summer.

After the children left home, Una and Claude started bowling which she excelled in and won dozens of trophies throughout the years. She also enjoyed traveling, which took her to forty-seven states and several countries. She also liked playing cards with friends on a regular basis when they were all healthy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Claude; sisters, Alene Goad and Geneva Richardson; brother, James Hanks, and sons-in-law Allen Justice and Bob Hendrix.

She is survived by sisters, Veda Williams and Sally Ratcliffe; brother, Elmer Hanks (Christine), all of Pulaski, Va.; daughters, Helen Justice of Richmond, Va., Nancy Hendrix of Clemmons, N.C., and Martha Chrisman (Gary) of Winchester, Va., and sons Claude Brewer Jr. (Marion) of Taylorsville, N.C., and Ted Brewer of Galax, Va. Her grandchildren are Terri Mulvin (Tom), Sara Durrett, Carl Hendrix, Sarah Chrisman Walrath (Seth), and Eric Chrisman (Sarah). Her great-grandchildren include Rachel and Andrew Mulvin, Kayley and Zachary Durrett, Joy and Elsa Walrath, and Taylor Chrisman. She also is survived by several nieces and nephews.

Una was of the Methodist faith and she belonged to the State and National Water Well Drillers Association, Galax Moose, where she held various offices, and American Legion Auxiliary.

Her funeral is Saturday, Aug. 3, at Vaughan-Guynn Funeral Home Chapel in Galax, Va. A visitation is being held at 1 p.m., followed by the service at 2. Burial is in Oakland Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to Galax Education Foundation or your favorite charity. A guestbook is available at www.vaughanguynn.com.

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019.

Comments

comments