Three receive scholarships for justice

Three young men … Alex Akers, Dakota Farmer and Derek Akers … recently each received a $1,000 Scholarship from the Virginia Sheriff’s Institute (VSI) to pursue a curriculum in law enforcement at an institution of higher learning.

The Virginia Sheriffs’ Scholarship program was established to provide an opportunity for young people across Virginia to pursue an education in criminal justice. Accordingly, the Board of Directors established the application process for students to receive scholarships for the purpose of assisting them in their educational endeavors. The scholarships are available only to students in jurisdictions where sheriffs participated in scholarship fundraising efforts.

One of those sheriffs was Pulaski County Sheriff Mike Worrell, who submitted a letter of recommendation for each of these young men so that they be considered for the scholarship award.

All of these young men have expressed their appreciation to Sheriff Worrell for writing letters of recommendation allowing them to receive the scholarship funds, which will to go toward their college education.

This program is limited to students attending Virginia colleges and universities.

The Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute is a nonprofit organization that encourages charitable activities among the sheriffs of Virginia so that they can educate the public and to do any and all things to promote the enforcement of law and order and the suppression of crime.

Dakota Farmer received the same scholarship last year and is currently studying Criminal Justice at Radford University. He is a member of the Snowville Volunteer Fire Department.

Derek Akers graduated from Pulaski County High School last Spring. He will be attending Emory and Henry in the Fall where he will be studying criminal justice and joining their soccer team.

Alex Akers is the son of Assistant County Administrator Anthony Akers. Alex recently graduated from New River Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice and will be attending Liberty University in the Fall studying Criminal Justice.

