The Calfee School Project chooses board of directors

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Calfee Training School Project announced the selection of a board of directors for the future Calfee Community and Cultural Center.

Former Calfee School Alumni along with representatives from churches and other community based organizations began the selection process in May. This new board of directors will govern the decisions necessary to establish the Calfee Community Culture Center.

As one might expect, the center will be located at the former Calfee Training School at 1 Magnox Drive in the Town of Pulaski and will initially house child care facilities managed by the YMCA of Pulaski County. There are also plans to create a museum showcasing local African-American history.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 28, 2019.

Comments

comments