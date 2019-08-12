Taking the Long Walk for a Cure

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Driving to work one morning this week I happened to see a fellow wearing a sign on his back while pushing a baby stroller along the sidewalk of East Main Street in Pulaski.

Recognizing this as something out of the ordinary, I pulled over to meet this curious looking fellow to find out who he was and where he was going. It turns out that his name is Mario Landeros and he wasn’t just out for a stroll.

“I’m walking through Pulaski and heading toward Bristol and then from there, it’s on to Memphis,” said Landeros. “So, I’m actually trying to make it by my birthday, which is Sept. 5. I’m going to be 46.”

Laderos began his trek April 22, from Boston with a very specific purpose in mind and that is to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St. Jude was established in Memphis in 1962 with the purpose of treating and defeating childhood cancer.

“I’m trying to help out those kids out there who have cancer, you know, give them an opportunity to have a future, to give families hope,” said Laderos.

Laderos raises money for St. Jude through his Facebook page, Operation Cheer, which has a direct link to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

