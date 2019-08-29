A message from Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator:

Radford University is an enormous economic engine with a robust talent pipeline. Through a white paper concept, Pulaski County wishes to better optimize the array of opportunities this proximal university has to offer us. Thus, Pulaski County, through the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Authority (EDA) is partnering with Radford University to strategically market to their students, faculty, staff and alumni the great place Pulaski County is to work, to visit, to play, to invest in and to ultimately live and raise a family. We are quickly emerging as a next-level community and we want to establish Radford University as our 4-year institution, similarly as we have established New River Community College (NRCC) as our esteemed 2-year institution. Radford University supports Pulaski County as part of our Prospect Visitation Team, with our existing industries’ talent and workforce needs, with small business development services, with their corporate park located here in the county, by purchasing commercial solid waste services through our Public Service Authority (PSA), by developing great teachers, nurses, business leaders and citizens who contribute to our county and in so many other ways too numerous to list.

I am proud to be a R.U. graduate who traveled to work at Scotty’s Radio Shack in downtown Pulaski while getting my degree. Through this experience almost 20 years ago, I established a connection to this community that helped influence my decision to move my family here, build a home here, have a child here, volunteer here, donate here and ultimately serve here in Pulaski County. Through this stated R.U. partnership, it is our desire to share with the over 11,000 students from 46 states and 66 foreign countries how great our community is and invite them to be a part of it. This partnership is intended to bring R.U. further into our community, and conversely, take our community deeper into R.U. We are so blessed to have such an asset right at our back door and I trust this partnership will be a mutually beneficial one for both the County and University. It is important to denote there are NO tax dollars funding the partnership between the Chamber of Commerce and Radford University Athletics. I sincerely hope this partnership with R.U. leads to new and creative opportunities for commerce, business and education collaborations that will benefit the county, our business community and our citizens. I apologize if the original, innocent picture and post on Facebook did not fully explain what support and this partnership meant, but you can always call me, email me or stop by to see me and I would be more than happy to explain.

In closing, I hope the excellent R.U. administration, faculty, staff, students, athletes and alumni did not see some of the posts placed on the county’s Facebook page, because I can assure you those opinions do not represent the sentiments of local government leadership or the community at-large. (Note I: I in fact have a child in the public school system – I would again ask those who choose to post to the county’s Facebook page to please leave my precious children out of things such as this and to not communicate inaccurate information about them and put them at risk in any way – Thank you.) – (Note II: I will not post anything further to this page regarding this matter and if you have any questions, please feel free to reach me at: 540.980.7705 or come visit me at: 143 Third St. NW, Suite 1, Pulaski, VA 24301 – Thank you.)

Pulaski County is…Highlander Country