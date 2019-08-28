Supervisors consider development projects

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

At this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors, two parties were granted public hearings for their requests to develop properties in Dublin and Fairlawn.

Howard Phillips asked that two parcels of property he owns on Ruebush Road in Dublin be rezoned from Commercial to Medium Density Residential. The properties, located near Route 11 at the corner of Ruebush Road and Eastridge Lane, are currently vacant.

The zoning board voted unanimously to approve the change, as the adjoining properties already have residential units and can be easily hooked up to town water and sewer. At the back of each lot there is a self-storage facility with limited activity. It was determined that traffic patterns would be minimally affected by this rezoning.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 28, 2019.

Comments

comments