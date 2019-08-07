SGT Sasquatch comes to Fine Arts Center

By WILLIAM PAINE

A reception featuring the Comic Book World of Glen Paul Richardson will be held from 2 till 4 p.m. this Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Fine Arts Center for the New River Valley.

Richardson is originally from Cheriton, Virginia, near the Chesapeake Bay. He worked in law enforcement in Grayson County and also worked as an interpreter for Virginia State Parks.

Five years ago he set a new course and began studying Fine Arts at Radford University. He currently works as an art teacher in southwest Virginia.

Glen Paul is the creator of Sergeant Sasquatch comics and examples of this new comic book sensation and a few of his other fine art creations are on display at the Fine Arts Center.

This must see exhibit is free to the public.

