School Board briefed on boosters

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County School Board met at a special called meeting this past week.

The meeting began with a presentation made by Pulaski County High School Principal Mike Grimm and Athletic Director Scott Vest concerning the county’s many athletic booster clubs.

Vest took the lead in the discussion by explaining that PCHS athletic booster clubs exist to support and advance athletic programs for specific sports and that they often promote projects to improve facilities and equipment for these programs.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019.

Comments

comments