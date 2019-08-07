Road rage costs six years of freedom

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

A Pulaski man who has already served almost two years in jail will lose about four more years of his freedom for shooting an arrow at a pickup truck in a fit of road rage in 2018.

“The crimes you’ve committed are very serious,” Pulaski County Circuit Court Judge Bradley Finch told Glen McNeal Grubb during a Tuesday afternoon sentencing hearing. Finch noted the victim of the attack could have been seriously injured or even killed by the crossbow arrow if not for the strip of metal in which it became lodged.

A jury convicted Grubb, 25, in May of maliciously shooting an arrow at vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Grubb shot the arrow in the presence of his young children.

