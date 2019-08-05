Richardson graduates Basic Training

Private First Class Michael Ted Richardson has graduated from U.S. Army Basic Training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

PFC Richardson enlisted in the Army as a 91B, Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic and reported for training May 14.

During the 10-week Army Basic Training, new recruits are trained in military customs and courtesies, basic rifle marksmanship, first aid, land navigation, drill and ceremony, proper wear of the Army uniforms, basic battle drills, use of crew served weapons and other tasks.

New trainees are also given the opportunity to experience live fire training, navigate their way through obstacle courses, conduct long distance foot marches and a chemical warfare training. Physical conditioning is conducted throughout the training cycle.

As a part of the graduation ceremony, PFC Richardson was one of six Soldiers out of over 200 meritoriously promoted to his current rank for outstanding performance during the training cycle.

PFC Richardson will now attend Advanced Individual Training (AIT) at Fort Lee, Virginia, for 13 weeks to learn the skills needed to perform as a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic.

PFC Richardson is a 2017 graduate of Pulaski County High School and the son of Candice and Tim Richardson of Pulaski. He is the grandson of Michael and Diane Collins of Dublin and Sherman and Norma Richardson of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019.

Comments

comments