Renewable resource power now available to all Virginians

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Appalachian Power customers in Virginia will now have the option to purchase 100 percent of their energy from renewable resources. Appalachian’s Wind Water and Sunlight (WWS) service will supply 100 percent renewable power to any customer who wants to exclusively use renewable resources from the company’s generation portfolio.

The program is part of Appalachian Power’s future energy supply plans and is expected to be an economic development tool for the state of Virginia.

“WWS is a great option for any of our customers who would like to support the development of renewable energy and use that option now in their home or business,” said Chris Beam, Appalachian’s president and chief operating officer. “Additionally, it can meet the needs of an industrial prospect looking for a 100 percent renewable option in a site location search or an existing business customer that has made a pledge of environmental stewardship.”

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2019.

