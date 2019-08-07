Pulaski train depot now hosts the Thursday jam session

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

Last week’s Thursday evening jam session was held at a new yet familiar location. As has been the case for several years now, musicians and music lovers gathered in Pulaski for their Thursday evening jam session but this time instead of crowding into the carpeted Senior Center, Thursday night jammers matriculated across the tracks to the Pulaski Train Depot.

Seventy-nine-year-old Regina Presler, along with her pal Jean Gunner who is 93 (and a half), has been coming to these jam sessions since they started.

“We got here early,” said Presler. “Jean and I always bring a covered dish. She always brings her famous cabbage and cornbread and I usually fix something. I made a pot of soup tonight.”

August 7, 2019.

