By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski Police Department is doing its part to help raise cancer awareness by decorating one of its newest patrol cars with decals representing the various types of the disease.

Chief Gary Roche said the car is the department’s only “themed” vehicle. It came about as the result of decals donated to the department by an area business that wished to draw attention to the fight against cancer.

The patrol car has large lavender ribbon decals on the sides and hood and the words “cancer awareness.” Lavender is the official color for awareness of all type of cancer. However, the trunk lid has 21 ribbons of differing colors that represent 21 different types of cancer.

The 2019 Dodge Charger is awaiting installation of one more piece of equipment before it will join the department’s 18 other patrol vehicles in service. The car will be assigned to one officer full time.

Written by: Editor on August 14, 2019.

