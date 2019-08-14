Peebles becoming Gordmans in 2020

Those who saw the “store closing” banner that went up in front of Peebles this week can breathe a sigh of relief — Pulaski isn’t completely losing one of its only clothing stores.

The Pulaski store, which opened in late 2007, is one of about 300 department stores owned by Stage Stores Inc. that will be converted to “off-price” Gordmans stores by mid-2020. Blakeley Graham, brand publicity manager for Stage Stores, said the Pulaski conversion is expected to occur early next year.

“Gordmans is an off-price retailer, which means that it has a wide array of merchandise for the entire family at the lowest possible prices compared to department store prices,” Graham said in a Tuesday morning email to The Southwest Times. He says the store will receive weekly shipments of new merchandise, including name-brand apparel, home décor, footwear, gifts, accessories, fragrances, etc.

According to businessdictionary.com, off-price retailers are typically able to keep their prices low by purchasing overstocks or purchasing products that are out of season.

Gordmans, founded in Nebraska over 100 years ago, was acquired by Stage Stores in 2017, according to a history timeline on Stage Store’s website. The purchase allowed Stage to enter the off-price market and, according to its financial statements, begin to reverse financial losses. Stage’s chain of department stores includes Goody’s, which also will see some of its stores converted to Gordmans.

Stage Stores plans to close other underperforming Peebles and Goodies stores, according to its financial statements.

A timeline of Gordmans history, published in the Omaha World Harold in 2017, indicates the store’s roots date back to 1915 when Sam Richman opened a store in Omaha. The name changed to Richman Goodman in 1948 when Richman’s son-in-law, Dan Gordman, entered the business.

Gordman bought out Richman’s interest in 1956 and began expanding the business. The company launched “half-price” stores in 1975, but those stores filed for bankruptcy in 1992. In 2000, all Richman Gordman stores were renamed to Gordmans.

The company expanded into new markets in Nebraska in 2012 and was ranked by Forbes Magazine as number 29 on its list of 100 best small-cap companies in America, based on sales and earning growth.

Gordmans expanded into Idaho, Indiana and Michgan in 2014 — one year before celebrating its 100th anniversary. However, as online shopping bred difficulties in the retail store market, the company started laying off employees in January 2017 and filed for bankruptcy in March of that year — opening the door for Stage Stores’ acquisition.

