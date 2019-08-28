PCHS Theatre presents “The Other Room”

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

The Pulaski County High School Theatre Arts Department will be presenting a one act play entitled “The Other Room” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the PCHS Little Theatre.

The play deals with a student who has autism and shows what goes on in his brain as he tries to communicate with another student who enters the room. The action takes place as the student waits for his mother to pick him up at the end of the school day.

The play is unique in that the audience sees the inner workings of the autistic student’s brain as he imagines himself to be a pilot, scientist, studious student, his mother and a street-wise kid. Each of these personas react to the conversation he is having with the other student.

