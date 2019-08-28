PC Hearts Behind the Badge holds tournament

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Policing the community can be one of the toughest, yet most rewarding jobs in the world. The physical and mental demands of the job are taxing on the body and mind of those who wear the badge.

Another group, however, may have it even harder. That group is the family of those who wear the badge. They support their officers every day, all the while quietly worrying about the safety of their loved ones.

At least one group has been busy working to provide support to those officers and their families. Saturday, Aug. 24, the Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge held their first ever golf tournament.

“Pulaski County Hearts Behind the Badge is dedicated to encouraging, supporting and inspiring law enforcement officers and their families,” a release from the group said. “We have been blessed to have such a great partnership supporting our cause and we owe a huge thank you to Thornspring Golf Course for their continued support for our group and cause.”

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 28, 2019.

Comments

comments