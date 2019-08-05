Packing the Bus in Fairlawn

First Bank and Trust Company in Fairlawn has teamed up with the Pulaski County School Board for the 2nd Annual “Pack the Bus” campaign. The purpose of Pack the Bus is to collect school supplies for Pulaski County students before the start of school later this month.

“We just want to be a great partner with the county and with the school board to be sure that these children have adequate supplies for starting out their school year,” said Sheila Smith of the First Bank and Trust Company.

Supplies needed this year include: notebook paper, #2 pencils, glue sticks, scissors, three-prong folders, index cards, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, pencil pouches, pink erasers, spiral notebooks, three-ring binders, tissues and hand sanitizer.

These items can be dropped off at the First Bank and Trust Company at 7305 Peppers Ferry in Fairlawn from 8:30 a.m. till 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. till 12:30 p.m. Saturdays.

