NRCC student battles to become next ‘American Ninja Warrior’

Born three weeks premature, less than five pounds, and with a condition called omphalocele, it seemed unlikely that Jody Freeman would grow up to be a remarkable athlete. But today Jody, who is a student at New River Community College, is enjoying nationwide attention for being just that.

Omphalocele is a rare birth defect where the infant’s intestine or other abdominal organs are outside of the body because of a hole in the navel area. In Freeman’s case, his liver was on the outside of his body when he was born. After undergoing surgery to correct the condition, he went on to lead a relatively normal life.

Freeman was admittedly “always the small kid,” but according to him, it didn’t bother him, and he clearly didn’t see it as an obstacle or an excuse. He went to school and played soccer like many other kids his age, with the surgery scar as a faint reminder that he had overcome quite the physical challenge.

