NRCC prepares Healing Hands

Two dozen New River Community College students completed requirements for the three-semester practical nursing program at the college. These practical nurses received certificates and their nursing pins in a ceremony Thursday, Aug. 1.

Practical nursing graduates include Victoria Brookes Armbrister, Lindsey P. Bishop, Melissa Eileen Boothe, Mariya Jene Bower, Kealee Nichole Compton, Kayla Danielle Crowder, Crystal Dix, Madeline Donnelly, Chelsea Renee Golden, Sarah Ann Gregory, W. Michelle Harvey, Ashleigh Mallery, Amanda E. McCroskey, Angelica Marie Mendoza, Sarah L. Minnick, Jordan Alexis Moles, Teresa Nuckols, Adelee Morgan Palmer, Christie Perry, Sarah Pritchard, Carmen McKayla Sarver, Megan Christina Vest, Crystal Lynn Wells and Mary Kennon Whittle.

