No injuries reported in school bus accident

A Pulaski County school bus was involved in a minor accident Wednesday afternoon as students were returning home from their first full day of school.

The accident occurred at approximately 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Route 99 and Dora Highway near the county line. An occupied school bus was traveling east on East Main Street when a maroon 1998 Chevrolet pickup truck turned east onto E. Main Street, striking the bus. The Pulaski Police Department responded to the incident. Upon arrival at the scene, Corporal C.J. Dickerson determined there were no injuries to anyone on the school bus. The driver and occupant of the Chevrolet, however, were both transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski with non life-threatening injuries. Patricia Hurst Odell, 76, of Draper, was charged with failure to yield the right of way.

Further details will be posted as they become available.

