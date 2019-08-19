Lost and Found: Snoopys wayward journey

By WILLIAM PAINE

Ryan and Amanda Phlegar, who are both members of the United States Air Force, were in the process of moving from New Mexico to Washington, D.C., when they decided to stop over at his family’s summer house at Claytor Lake. They were traveling with their three and four-year-old children and their eight-month old dog, whom they’d named Snoopy.

At the lake house, Ryan Phlegar’s mother let Snoopy outside to do his business. Snoopy did and then promptly ran into the woods but when it was time to come home, the wayward pup would not come when called.

The Phlegar family searched the area around the house, which is in the Draper area, for three days but much to everyone’s regret, had to continue their journey to Washington to start their new jobs without the pup.

Before leaving, the couple left word with the Humane Society of Pulaski County and Pulaski Animal Care and Control (PACC) about their lost dog. PACC put images of Snoopy on their Facebook page and before long, there had been several Snoopy sightings.

Meredith McGrady, who works with her father Nick at Glenn Insurance, was driving down Greenbrier Road in Draper when she spotted a mangy looking dog. In Draper, everyone knows everyone and they even know what dogs their neighbors own. Meredith lives in Draper and knew that no one there owned this scraggly pooch.

Written by: Editor on August 19, 2019.

