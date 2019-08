Keeping it cool at NRCC

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

New River Community College is offering a course in air conditioning and Refrigeration starting Monday, Aug. 26. Air Conditioning and Refrigeration I (AIR 121, class #15831) will meet Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6 p.m. till 9 p.m. at NRCC in Dublin. John Jordan will instruct the class.

According to Jordan, AIR 121 is an entry-level class that will cover principles of air conditioning and refrigeration equipment. Jordan will focus on troubleshooting problems to make equipment repairs.

This course is said to be ideal for service technicians whose job includes repairing equipment in industry.

Written by: Editor on August 21, 2019.

