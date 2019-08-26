Kayakers in Virginia find body below cliff

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Two kayakers paddling in the Potomac River over the weekend say they discovered a body with a head wound below a cliff at a Virginia national park.

The Washington Post reports Jeff Nielsen and Steve Arrington made the discovery Saturday near Great Falls National Park. They told the newspaper the man looked to be in his 60s and had a significant head wound.

WRC reports Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said it appears that the man fell down a cliff and landed on rocks near the water.

U.S. Park Police spokesman Sgt. Eduardo Delgado said officers used boats to recover the body and are working with state forensic investigators in an investigation.

Authorities haven’t released the man’s identity.

Written by: Editor on August 26, 2019.

Comments

comments