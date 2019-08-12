By MELINDA WILLIAMS
LEXINGTON — The public is invited to attend the first of four meetings of the 15-member Interstate 81 Advisory Committee being held Tuesday in Lexington.
General Assembly legislation created the committee to provide advice and make recommendations to state transportation officials on improvements to the I-81 corridor in Virginia. Revenues from new truck registration fees and increases in diesel, regional and road taxes provide annual dedicated funding for the I-81 Corridor Improvement Program.
Twelfth District Del. Chris Hurst (D-Blacksburg), who represents a portion of Pulaski County, is a member of the committee. Being the committee’s first meeting, he anticipates much of Tuesday’s discussion to center on committee matters.
