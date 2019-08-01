Hokies’ defensive coordinator to step down after season

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech’s Bud Foster says the upcoming football season will be his final as an assistant coach.

Foster has been the Hokies’ defensive coordinator since 1995. His 33 years on staff makes him the longest tenured assistant coach in the country at the same school. His teams led the nation in total defense in 2005 and again in 2006 and have been among the top five in scoring defense seven times.

He received the 2006 Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach.

The 60-year-old Foster will continue to work at the school, reporting directly to athletic director Whit Babcock as an ambassador for the football program and on other special projects.

In a release Foster said, “It’s been a great ride and it’s not over yet.”

Written by: Editor on August 1, 2019.

Comments

comments