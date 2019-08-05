Historic Snowville church receives heaven sent gift

Cecil’s Chapel Methodist Church, first established in 1885, recently received an unexpected gift from one of its parishioners.

Betty O’Dell had been a member of the church for many years before passing away May 12, 2018. She and her husband, George Thomas O’Dell, lived in a house in the Snowville region of Pulaski County near Cecil’s Chapel.

Rodney Scott, also of Snowville, was George Thomas O’Dell’s nephew. Scott remembers that at the age of 10 he was asked to stay with his aunt Betty because his uncle Thomas had badly injured his back.

Scott recounted how his uncle’s back got better for a time and then worsened to the point to where Tom O’Dell was eventually paralyzed from the waist down. Those who knew Betty recounted how Tom O’Dell was wheelchair bound for 49 years of their marriage together and that Betty was his caretaker and never once complained about her situation.

For his part, Tom O’Dell was known to be a buyer and seller of goods and if somebody wanted something, he would find it for them. The couple were also known to sell at least one calf every Spring.

In 1991, Tom O’Dell died.

Rodney Scott remembers going to check on Betty one day in 2014 and finding the 93-year old widow mowing her own lawn. From that day on, Scott mowed the elderly lady’s lawn so she wouldn’t have to do it herself.

Betty O’Dell was independent minded and lived on her 18 acres of land by herself for many years. She preferred to live a simple existence. One time Rodney Scott offered to buy her a new TV, as her old one no longer functioned. She told Scott that she turned her TV off when her husband Tom died and hadn’t turned it on since.

Rodney and his brother would periodically see Betty to do chores and to take her places. It was Rodney who convinced Betty to make a will so that her possessions, such as they were, would be dispersed to those she knew and loved.

In 2017, Betty moved into a nursing home and Rodney Scott was told that Betty would have to get Medicaid coverage to pay for her expenses. Scott told those at the nursing home facility that Betty was ineligible for benefits because she owned land.

Scott, in turn, was told that her land would have to be sold within six months and if that didn’t happen, the state would take it over.

Scott was able to sell the land for its approximate tax-accessed value to the Mills family, who were Betty’s neighbors.

Upon her death, Betty’s lawyer informed Rodney that Betty had chosen him to be the executor of her will.

“I didn’t really want to do that,” Scott admitted. “It is very stressful.”

As such, Scott was responsible for paying off Betty’s debts and making sure the beneficiaries of her will received what Betty wanted them to receive.

Various relations of Betty received $1,000 or $500 payments as was stipulated in her will. Among the recipients of Betty’s generosity was Cecil’s Chapel Methodist Church.

Last July, a remembrance service was held in Betty’s honor so that a $1,000 check could be presented to the church as was stipulated in her will.

After many of Betty’s relations fondly recalled her independent spirit and kind-heartedness, the time came for Rodney Scott to present the check to RuthAnne Henley, the pastor of Cecil’s Chapel.

After giving the check to Pastor Henley, Scott pulled a second check out of his vest pocket and presented the second check to the pastor.

This second check was written for the amount of $51,275, which, considering Betty’s less than lavish lifestyle was somewhat of a surprise.

Before she died, Rodney Scott sold Betty O’Dell’s property for $98,000. After all her expenses had been paid and money from her will had been distributed, Betty wanted the remainder of the money to go to Cecil’s Chapel Methodist Church … and it did.

“We had no idea that any blessing like this was coming, but we’re grateful,” said Pastor Henley. “We did all that we did for her because we loved her because she was part of our family but this is a wonderful surprise. And it’s good to look back now that we’ve had a little time for the grief to assuage and to find some comfort. So this is a beautiful moment of remembrance without the tension of grief.”

Pastor Henley performs three church services Sunday mornings starting with Cecil’s Chapel for the early service, then on to Glenwood church at Barren Springs and finally to the Draper Methodist Church, where she joins the congregation after the service has already started at 11:30.

According to Henley, there are approximately 40 parishioners at Cecil’s Chapel Methodist Church and no decisions have been made as to how to spend Betty O’Dell’s monetary gift.

