Heat takes a toll as Yankees host first Field Trip Day for students

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Around 1,800 middle school students from four jurisdictions were treated to a Pulaski Yankees baseball game Tuesday as the team hosted its first-ever Field Trip Day.

After buses of students and teachers emptied into historic Calfee Park, and police officers had the park secure, the sixth- and seventh-grade students were invited to move freely about the park and enjoy the 11 a.m. game against the Johnson City Cardinals.

“We can’t wait to have these students join us at Calfee Park tomorrow,” Pulaski Yankees General Manager Betsy Haugh said Monday. “With the school year only a few days in, we know this is the first field trip of the year for these students and teachers, and we’re thrilled they’ll be spending it with us at the ballpark.”

Shelor Motor Mile’s Growing the Future program ensured the game was free for students, teachers and bus drivers from Pulaski, Giles and Montgomery counties and Radford City. They also received complementary bagged lunches and free water was available.

The field trip follows early dismissals for students at Pulaski and Dublin middle schools Monday. Since neither school is air-conditioned, officials decided to release the students an hour early due to recent high temperatures and humidity.

Unfortunately, for some spectators, both young and old, the heat and humidity proved to be too much at Calfee, too. Emergency services from throughout the county had to be called to the park to transport the overheated to the hospital for treatment. At one point, emergency radio traffic indicated LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski had 15 patients.

Pulaski County Emergency Service Director Josh Tolbert confirmed all illnesses were heat-related.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet, who was at the game, said, “I’m real proud of our emergency response team. These guys are so professional. They’re taking good care of anyone affected by heat.

“It did get hot out here and the heat caught up with some of these kids very quickly. A combination of sugar and heat on a day like today can have the effect we’re seeing. I’m so thankful free water was being given out at the game today and there was a real push for hydration, however not everyone heeded that warning and not everyone took advantage of the free water.”

Sweet said some of the students were dressed in sweatshirts and long pants and weren’t prepared for the weather that existed.

“The situation is being handled the best it can be and anyone affected by heat is in good hands at this point, he added. “A situation arose and we’re responding to it.”

Unfortunately, the Yankees lost 4-3 after giving up three runs in the top of the ninth inning.

The game was sold out. The Yankees return to Calfee’s Motor Mile Field Aug. 26 for the final two home games of the season.

Written by: Editor on August 20, 2019.

Comments

comments