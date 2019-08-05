Harrell has two murder charges — for now

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

A Dublin man who allegedly stabbed an ex-friend to death in February currently has first- and second-degree murder charges filed against him; but that will change, a prosecutor says.

A Pulaski County grand jury returned the two indictments against Brent E. Harrell, 20, July 8. Harrell is charged with the February death of Chandler S. Dowell, 19, of Fairlawn.

However, special prosecutor Chris Rehak says he intends to drop the second-degree charge before trial. Rehak, who is Radford City Commonwealth’s Attorney, took over prosecution of the case after Pulaski County Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Fleenor recused himself.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on August 5, 2019.

Comments

comments