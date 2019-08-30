GRAPeJAM comes to Pulaski

By WILLIAM PAINE

Jim Lloyd, performer, barber, teacher, 5 time National Heritage Fellowship Award nominee and Overall Program Director for Junior Appalachian Musicians gave a 45 minute musical performance Friday morning for the Dublin Middle School student body.

Lloyd was promoting the Greater Pulaski Junior Appalachian Musicians (GRAPeJAM) program, which will teach middle school aged children in Pulaski County how to play traditional music over the space of several months.

To start Pulaski’s JAM program, the Pulaski County Board of Supervisors was generous enough to allocate $4,300 for the purpose of purchasing instruments for GRAPeJAM.

The Wayne C. Henderson Foundation donated $2500 to help cover the cost of music teachers.

The Fine Arts Center for the NRV brought this program to Pulaski and continues to support Junior Appalachian Musicians in various ways.

