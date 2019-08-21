‘GO Pulaski County’ set for Sept. 21

By DAVID GRAVELY

Four years ago a group of people put together a project. The goal was to make Pulaski County a better place, and that is just what the group has been able to do.

“GO Pulaski County” will mark their fourth year Saturday, Sept. 21, by completing a list of projects that will take volunteers around the county. The 15 projects slated for this year will be completed in Draper, Fairlawn, Dublin, Pulaski and other county locations.

The key to success for this project has always been very simple … volunteers. Age doesn’t matter as there are tasks for anyone from old to very young. Areas of interest and skill level do not matter. A volunteer coordinator takes on the daunting job each year of matching up volunteers with each project, then before the big day alerts those volunteers to which task they will be assigned, as well as any tools or necessary clothing they may need for the job.

