Floyd man accused of soliciting minor

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

CHRISTIANSBURG — An investigation by Christiansburg Police Department and members of Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (SOVA ICAC) resulted in a Floyd man being arrested for allegedly using an online chat forum to solicit sex with a minor.

Melissa Demmitt, spokeswoman for Christiansburg, said in a press release Darren Wayne Penrose, 58, was arrested Tuesday on four charges. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation in which Penrose allegedly took part in internet chats with an investigator posing as a 13-year female. Penrose allegedly arranged to meet with the undercover officer in Christiansburg for sexual purposes even though he believed her to be a minor.

Written by: Editor on August 7, 2019.

